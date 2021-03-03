Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Give it up for the UCSF women docs. Diverse experiences and perspectives can make a big difference in spotting and solving problems.

And give it up for our Supes. A $5 per hour hazard pay for grocery store and pharmacy workers means a lot more than calling them “heroes.”

Curious about those extremely low Covid numbers among the unhoused? Who’s counting (or not)?

And curiously, a recent study of the City’s homicides points to a problem with a small number of “groups” and “street disorder.”

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Vaccination numbers are showing a slight improvement. As of March 9, over 26 percent (201,697) of San Franciscans over 16 have received one dose, while over 12 percent (95,205) have received two doses. On March 9, 3449 shots were delivered with a rollilng seven day average of 5258.7. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation and the ensemble have lowered the estimate the San Francisco R Number to an all-time low of .66. While the ensemble lowered its California’s R Number back to .68, Covid-19 R Estimation keeps it at .73. Note Marin has come back down as well.

Between February 7 and March 7, DPH added 183 positive tests to the Mission for a rate of 30.7 new cases per 10,000 residents. The area bounded by 23rd and Cesar Chavez, South Van Ness and Harrison was the hardest hit with 28 positive tests or 54.1 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending March 3, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City fell to 40, or 4.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Prior to the fall surge the average new case count was 30.

Private providers administer most of the vaccinations. Sites run by the City are increasing their numbers and generally doing better among racial and ethnic minorities. As of March 9, 42 percent of the City’s shots went to Asians, 20.4 percent to Latinx, 18.2 percent to Whites, 7.5 percent to Multi-racials and 7.3 percent to Blacks. Citywide, Asians have received 32.5 percent of the shots, while Whites have received 30 percent, Latinx 10 percent, Multi-racial 9.9 percent and Blacks 3.3 percent. Native Americans and Pacific Islanders combined have received less than 1 percent of the total shots delivered.

Covid hospitalizations are down to where they were in mid-November. Today’s figures include 1 ICU transfer and 0 Acute Care transfers. For the week ending March 9, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 35 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and Acute Care availability was 24 percent. On March 9, DPH reported 100 percent ICU and 99 percent Acute Care surge availability.

Most recent numbers from the Federal Health and Human Services Department show that of Kaiser, UCSF and SFGH have 49 of 65 total Covid patients.

By all measures, the virus prevalence in the City is relatively low. Based on the percentage of asymptomatic patients at UCSF who test postive, UCSF Dr. Bob Wachter estimates that an asymptomatic person in San Francisco has a 1 in 250 chance of having Covid.

During the month of Februrary, cases in Single Room Occupancy hotels (SROs) rose 8 percent for a total of 1185. No new deaths were reported keeping the death toll at 15.