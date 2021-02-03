I have to admit, with all the taquerias in the neighborhood, Tacolicious (a mini chain) isn’t usually my first pick, but somehow I happened upon a link to their MF (“Mother-Effin?”) rotisserie chicken family meal. For $39 (not $27, as on the menu), you get a whole Rocky, free-range chicken with “orange sauce,” Rancho Gordo midnight black beans, an actually very decent mexi-rice, housemade corn tortillas, “Marina Girl Salad,” chips, and a tomato-mint salsa.

The chicken with the orange sauce (a slightly spicy/tangy blended salsa) was fantastic – chickeny, juicy, nice skin (although of course not crispy by the time I got it home, but whatcha gonna do?), and the rice and beans were great too. Tortillas were also excellent, with that good homemade, corny flavor and texture, and they gave us a ton. The Marina Girl Salad (didn’t make the pic!) was jicama, iceberg, avocado, and radishes, with grated cotija in a sweetish, jalapeno dressing – nice freshness and crunch but the dressing was a bit bland (hence, “Marina Girl”??) This much food was enough for another whole meal the next day for the two of us.

Their menu has tons of other options too – tacos galore, including taco “kits,” veggie and not, chile con queso, chicken lime soup, a variety of salads, beans, rice, churros, cocktails and vino – and while they appear to be doing quite a lively outdoor dining business, the MF chicken dinner is only available for take-out/delivery.

So go ahead and bring a little ‘licious into your casa! (Mariachis not included.)

Tacolicious

741 Valencia St.



