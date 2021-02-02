Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
After almost a year, the City has funneled some resources to the neighborhood with the highest Covid case rate in the City. Mayor Breed hopes it’s enough to stop the “complaints about what’s not happening.”
And tell me again. Why is it essential (ly screwed) workers can’t be provided with masks that have been proven (not modelled by someone’s computer) to work? High quality masks are available online.
I’m beginning to wonder if the new, reformed, science-based CDC has been infected with worst case scenario logic, particularly with respect to its guidance for those who have been vaccinated.
Muddy’s at Valencia and 24th closed? What a shock for coffee lovers (and caffeine addicts). Fortunately, the flagship down Valencia near 16th remains open.
Through February 13, Latinx residents had a case rate of 1042 per 10,000 residents, while Pacific Islanders had 761, Native Americans 697, Blacks 430, Multi-racial 207, White 200 and Asians 198 cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 381 positive tests per 10,000 residents.
Of the 132 Covid patients most recently reported to the Feds, 86 are in SFGH, UCSF (Parnassus) and Kaiser.
Between December 14 and February 14, Mission residents took 32,151 tests with a positivity rate of 4.83 percent. During that period, Visitacion Valley had a positivity rate of 8.14 percent, Bayview Hunters Point 8.03 percent, Tenderloin 6.19 percent, SOMA 4.02 percent, Bernal Heights 3.99 percent, Western Addition 3.55 percent, Hayes Valley 2.30 percent, Castro 2.19 percent, Noe Valley 1.89 percent, Glen Park 1.73 percent and Twin Peaks 1.53 percent.
Of 33,211 cases, men had 17,373, women 15,621, trans female 29, trans male 11. The rest were either “unknown” or “other.”
Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco
While we revise our Covid deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj.
Of the 376 deaths, 224 were men, 145 were women, 5 were “other” (not trans) and 2 were “unknown.”