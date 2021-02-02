Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

After almost a year, the City has funneled some resources to the neighborhood with the highest Covid case rate in the City. Mayor Breed hopes it’s enough to stop the “complaints about what’s not happening.”

ALERT: Reading Covid news can make you sick. How do you think I feel?

And tell me again. Why is it essential (ly screwed) workers can’t be provided with masks that have been proven (not modelled by someone’s computer) to work? High quality masks are available online.

I’m beginning to wonder if the new, reformed, science-based CDC has been infected with worst case scenario logic, particularly with respect to its guidance for those who have been vaccinated.

Muddy’s at Valencia and 24th closed? What a shock for coffee lovers (and caffeine addicts). Fortunately, the flagship down Valencia near 16th remains open.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Good news. The Biden Administration announced increased vaccine shipments. As of February 16, over 16 percent (124,932) of San Francisco residents over 18 have received one dose, while over 5 percent (37,378) have received two. On February 15, 3126 shots were delivered to San Franciso residents, with a seven day rolling average of shots per day of 4086.4. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation has lowered its San Francisco R Number estimate to .78. This happened earlier this month, but was quickly revised upward. The ensemble‘s estimate ranges from .79 to .92 for an average of .81. Estimates for California’s R Number range from .53 to .74 with an optimistic average of .65.

Between January 15 and February 13, new positive tests among Mission residents fell to 329 for a cumulative total of 3818 cases, or 64 positive tests per 1000 residents. The hardest hit area over the past month is the neighborhood bounded by 22nd, Cesar Chavez, Valencia and South Van Ness with 49 new cases. It is also the hardest hit area over the past year with a rate of 92.8 postive tests per 1,000 residents.

For the week ending February 9, the seven-day average of daily new cases in the City was 125, or 14.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Remember CDC guidance for fully opening K-12 schools for in-person instruction requires less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Through February 13, Latinx residents had a case rate of 1042 per 10,000 residents, while Pacific Islanders had 761, Native Americans 697, Blacks 430, Multi-racial 207, White 200 and Asians 198 cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 381 positive tests per 10,000 residents.

Today’s numbers include no transfers in ICU or Acute Care. For the week ending February 15, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 22 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 31 percent and Acute Care availability was 24 percent. On February 15, Covid patients comprised 13 percent of those in ICU and 5 percent of those in Acute Care. DPH reports surge capacity at 100 percent in ICU and 96 percent in Acute Care.

Of the 132 Covid patients most recently reported to the Feds, 86 are in SFGH, UCSF (Parnassus) and Kaiser.

Between December 14 and February 14, Mission residents took 32,151 tests with a positivity rate of 4.83 percent. During that period, Visitacion Valley had a positivity rate of 8.14 percent, Bayview Hunters Point 8.03 percent, Tenderloin 6.19 percent, SOMA 4.02 percent, Bernal Heights 3.99 percent, Western Addition 3.55 percent, Hayes Valley 2.30 percent, Castro 2.19 percent, Noe Valley 1.89 percent, Glen Park 1.73 percent and Twin Peaks 1.53 percent.

Of 33,211 cases, men had 17,373, women 15,621, trans female 29, trans male 11. The rest were either “unknown” or “other.”

Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco

While we revise our Covid deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj.

Of the 376 deaths, 224 were men, 145 were women, 5 were “other” (not trans) and 2 were “unknown.”