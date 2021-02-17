Muddy’s Coffee House, near the corner of 24th and Valencia streets, has closed after 27 years.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we have to close the doors to Muddy’s,” states a note taped to the window of the now-empty coffee shop.

The note does not explicitly state the reason for closure, but suggests it may have closed as a result of the pandemic.

“These trying times have changed everything… We are not the only shop struggling, so please support your local businesses,” the note says.

Muddy’s Coffee House is under the same ownership as the Muddy Waters Coffee House, eight blocks north at 521 Valencia St., near 16th Street, which has been there for 30 years.

“Come down to the original (and first ever coffee house on Valencia Street!!) Muddy Waters on Valencia and 16th Street! We would love to serve you and continue to be a part of your lives,” the note ends.

Muddy’s Coffee House ownership could not be reached for comment.

The posted message in full:

It is with a very heavy heart that we have to close the doors to Muddy’s Coffee House. Without your loyalty, love, warmth, candor and, of course, coffee addictions, we would not have made it 27 years! These trying times have changed everything. The way we interact with others, the relationships we have, the connections we make, our daily morning routines all have new meanings!

We want to thank you for your dedication and support throughout the years. After all, small and local shops are what Valencia Street was known for! We are not the only shop struggling, so please support your local businesses. We will miss you! Come down to the original (and first ever coffee house on Valencia Street!!) Muddy Waters on Valencia and 16th Street! We would love to serve you and continue to be a part of your lives.

Reformation empties

Reformation, the clothing store at 914 Valencia St., near 20th Street, currently sits empty.

While many other retail businesses have been distressed over the economic impact of local and state-wide restrictions, Reformation has chosen to voluntarily close stores as a precaution.

“Given increasing infection rates throughout the nation, we temporarily closed all of our retail stores until at least February 18 to ensure we keep our teams safe and help contain the Coronavirus,” said the company in a statement sent to Mission Local.

“We know it’s a complicated situation, so we’re monitoring it weekly and that date may change,” the statement said.

The seven-day rolling average of new Covid-19 cases has been dropping steadily since the record high of 373 cases per day at the start of 2021. But the most current average of 128 new cases per day is still much higher than the 27 new cases per day seen in early October.

Reformation is an international clothing company with 20 stores primarily in the United States, seven of which are in California. The only other Reformation store in San Francisco is in Pacific Heights on Fillmore Street.

Reformation did not immediately respond to questions about why the store on Valencia Street had been emptied out.