Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
With new cases and the R Number plateauing, hospitalizations dwindle but deaths from the recent surge continue on an upward trajectory (our graph plotting deaths remains out of whack).
it shouldn’t take popular protest to get the City to aid those most vulnerable of us to the virus. But it does.
Vaccine supply and distribution are improving, but will we really reach “herd immunity”?
Covid is far from the only contributor to our over-stressed privatized hospital system. Reports from across the country show a dramatic increases in alchol-related admissions for critical diseases.
Crime news big this morning with reports on Mission Street break-ins and a curious disappearance. And check out what’s up this weekend. Happy Lunar New Year.
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
DPH doesn’t provide updates on race/ethnicity numbers until the 18th of the month.
As the Citywide average positivity rate plateaus around 3 percent, UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter reports that at UCSF hospitals the positivity rate among asymptomatic patients is 1.3 percent. This number, a good sign Wachter says, is his “poor man’s way of guessing the odds that a person near me in a SF store has asymptomatic Covid.”
With SF schools on the cusp of reopening, DPH has a new School Page. As of December 27, students currently participating in in-person instruction have had a total of 15,831 positive tests, while staff has had 2,396. DPH estimates less than 5 in-school transmissions during 2020. Note: the figures in the graph above are current as of February 10, 2021.
Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco
Since we’re having problems with the numbers on our Covid Deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj.