A burglary and a robbery occurred within a few hundreds of blocks of each other on Mission Street, and less than 12 hours apart.

The T-Mobile store on 2651 Mission St. was broken into early Friday morning, employees and police officers confirmed Friday afternoon. An employee reported four cell phones that had been stolen, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

At around 5:18 a.m. Friday, officers from the Mission Police Station heard an alarm blaring on the 2600 block of Mission Street and responded. Once at the T-Mobile, they found the security gate had been damaged and the large window in front had been destroyed. The suspects had already fled by the time officers investigated, a police spokesman said.

Employees at the T-Mobile store declined to comment other than to confirm the incident.

By 9:00 a.m. Friday, the glass window was completely shattered, leaving hundreds of shards scattered on the front sidewalk before firefighters swept most away, said Manuel, a grocer from Lucky Pork Market next door.

Manuel said that by the time he arrived at work at 6 a.m., the police officers and firefighters were already on scene to clear the sidewalk of the glass.

“There was so much, it was dangerous,” Manuel said in Spanish. He said he believed someone else from the store called the police to report the incident and clear the area. Manuel said he thinks this is the third time the mobile store has been robbed in three months. The police department said “we cannot confirm any previous incidents, as we would be giving out confidential victim information.”

The T-Mobile store on 2651 Mission St. was broken into early morning on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Photo by Annika Hom.

In addition, a robbery occurred at the 2800 Block of Mission Street at 6:39 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, a police spokesperson told Mission Local, though without disclosing the business.

A woman who told police she was working at the store told officers that a man approached her at the register and flashed a firearm. Out of fear, the woman said she gave the suspect the money in the register, police said. She described the suspect as a “Black male, possibly in his ‘20s, wearing a white jacket with a black bandana covering his face and blue jeans” the police department said.

Both of these incidents are still being investigated. Any information is encouraged to be reported to the San Francisco Police Department.

From Jan. 1, 2021 to Feb. 7, 2021 there have been 132 reported burglaries in the Mission. This is up 73.7 percent from the same time period in 2020, according to the San Francisco Police Department crime dashboard.

From 2017 to 2020, burglaries in the Mission during the same time period have decreased each year. Then in 2020, it shot up by 76 percent.

During the same time, however, robberies have been consistently down save for 2019, when robberies in the Mission rose by 2 percent. From Jan. 1, 2021 to Feb. 7, 2021, there have been 28 reported robberies, which is down 36 percent from that timeframe in 2020.

This story is developing and will be updated if there’s more information.