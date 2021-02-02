Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Wondering where all the Covid cases in SF are coming from? Let’s look at one obvious source.
Although no one knows why, local restaurant mogul and wino, Gavin Newsom, turned the State’s vaccination program over to Blue Shield. Yes, the State bungled badly, but can we reasonably expect Blue Shield to fix it?
The CDC says the British variant could become dominant in the US by March, although, thanks again to the Trump Maladministration, when it comes to tracking variants, the U.S. has been in the dark.
Good news for weekend pedestrians, and though it may seem cheesy to some, for others cheese has become the ultimate pandemic comfort food
While waiting for the Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Through the month of January, Latinx residents had a case rate of 1002 positive tests per 10,000 residents, while Pacific Islanders had 757, Native Americans 668, Blacks 401, Multi-racial 200, White 189 and Asian 183 positive tests per 10,000 residents.
Unlike some California cities, Los Angeles actually provides details about Covid patients. From August through December, of 500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 66 percent were overweight or obese, 41 percent had type II diabetes and 64 percent had cardiovascular disease. (Note: the tweet comes from Soumya Karlamangla, a health reporter at the LA Times).
During the month of January, Latinx residents had a positivity rate of 11.3 percent, while Blacks had a rate of 4.4 percent, Multi-racial 4.3 percent, Asians 3.6 percent and Whites 2.8 percent.
In less than a month, the the 14-day average positivity rate in the State has been cut in half. Though no cause for rejoicing, 7.2 percent is a lot better than 14 percent (the figure recorded on January 8).
Despite record high case numbers, the City’s contact tracers, according to DPH, are undeterred. For the two weeks ending January 29, tracers interviewed 82 percent of those who tested positive for Covid, while reaching 79 percent of their contacts. Despite those (relatively) gaudy figures, we still have no data as to whether outdoor dining is a source of community spread.
Although DPH does not provide this kind of data, it appears that Whites may have borne a relatively larger share of deaths during the recent surge.