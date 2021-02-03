To encourage retail and outdoor dining, three blocks of Valencia Street will be pedestrian-only walkways on weekends starting on Friday and running through the end of June.

Manny Yekutiel, the owner of Manny’s and the instigator of closing the streets during the summer, said that move was transformative for small businesses and the corridor as a whole.

“It is hard to underestimate the value of the joy that was created by giving folks a safe way to be in the community during such a dark period in our city and community’s history,” he said.

In the second closure that starts Friday, cars will be prohibited on the blocks between 16th and 17th streets; 18th to 19th; and 20th to 21st. The traffic restrictions will run Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4 p.m. Traffic on the cross streets will not be impacted.

In addition, the Valencia Lights Project fundraiser to install lights from 14th to 24th streets is also in full swing. The initiative, spearheaded by Manny Yekutiel of Manny’s, has already raised $18,000 of its $40,000 goal. If the campaign is successful, the lights will be installed by late March or early April.

“We see this as a way to bring light back to the street to clear away the darkness,” said Jonah Buffa, co-owner of Fellow Barber, in a press release. “This will help create jobs and support the economic recovery of this important commercial corridor in the City. “

The pedestrian-only designation is part of the city’s Shared Spaces program, with the aim of increasing public space available for outdoor dining and retail. Valencia Street was previously repurposed as a pedestrian-only thoroughfare in late July. That program ran for three months.

The success of that program aided efforts to apply and be approved for the pedestrian-only permits.

The program made the summer months feel almost normal on Valencia Street, with live music and diners packing outdoor restaurant spaces. While the foot traffic brought much-needed revenue to businesses, some raised concerns about the safety of having so many people on a street.

Livable Cities will manage the staffing of the closure for the next few months, according to Yekutiel. “I’m very confident in their ability to ensure that all necessary safety protocols are being followed,” he said.