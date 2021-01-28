Just a quick note to let you all know that Lolinda has started making family meals that will change weekly, for pickup or delivery. Last week’s was the Asador Mixto, with short ribs, morcilla, chorizo, roasted potatoes, padrón peppers, beef empanadas, malbec mushrooms, a palmito & avo salad, and for dessert, a flan with chocolate shavings and strawberries.

The family meal.

Everything was delicious, with the excellent quality we always expect and receive from Lolinda. I picked it up from the restaurant, so it was nice and hot, too.

This was SO. MUCH. FOOD. Described as being enough for 2-3 people, we actually made another whole meal out of it for two the next night. So, a good deal, too, for a special occasion or a Saturday night. Or, just because there’s a pandemic, and we deserve to treat ourselves once in a while.

You can get wine (pictured, a bottle of their wonderful garnacha), and also cocktails!

These Negroni hit the spot as a night-cap.

Looking forward to the new, weekly menus, and even more so to the time we can all belly up to Lolinda’s bar.

Lolinda

2518 Mission St.

415.550.6970