Sindya Bhanoo
Reporter and Lead Project Editor
Sindya is a Knight-Wallace Reporting Fellow at the University of Michigan. She has worked as a reporter for The New York Times, where she was the longtime Observatory columnist and The Washington Post, where she is still a frequent contributor.
Lydia Chavez
Editor
Lydia, a Mission resident since 1998, has worked at the New York Times on the business, foreign and city desks. She was a professor at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism until the spring of 2019.
Molly Oleson
Illustrator
Molly Oleson is a reporter, illustrator and videographer. She has contributed to dozens of publications and until recently served as Editor of the Pacific Sun, the country’s second-oldest alternative weekly.
Hélène Goupil
Audio Editor
A former Mission Local editor, Hélène now works independently as a videographer.
Andrea Valencia
Interpreter
Andrea was Mission Local’s translator from 2008-2014 . She returns to help with projects and helped Mission Local start a text service in Spanish.