Reporter and Lead Project Editor

Sindya is a Knight-Wallace Reporting Fellow at the University of Michigan. She has worked as a reporter for The New York Times, where she was the longtime Observatory columnist and The Washington Post, where she is still a frequent contributor.

Editor

Lydia, a Mission resident since 1998, has worked at the New York Times on the business, foreign and city desks. She was a professor at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism until the spring of 2019.

Illustrator

Molly Oleson is a reporter, illustrator and videographer. She has contributed to dozens of publications and until recently served as Editor of the Pacific Sun, the country’s second-oldest alternative weekly.

Audio Editor

A former Mission Local editor, Hélène now works independently as a videographer.

Andrea Valencia

Interpreter

Andrea was Mission Local’s translator from 2008-2014 . She returns to help with projects and helped Mission Local start a text service in Spanish.