Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Today’s numbers may be influenced by holiday-induced data delays. We should get a better picture after the weekend.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between November 30 and December 29, DPH reports 797 new cases among Mission residents for a neighborhood total of 2975 cases, or 49.9 cases per 1000 residents.

For the week ending December 31, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients increased 23 percent. Despite the surge, DPH reports adequate availability. During the week ending December 31, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and for Acute Care beds 32 percent. On December 31, DPH reports SF hospitals had 98 ICU beds and 503 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report on staffing.

Estimates show San Francisco’s R number around 1.05, with most models continuing to estimate California’s R number slightly below 1.

As of December 25, the seven-day average of new cases per day was 206, or approximately 23.6 new cases per 100,000 residents. This number is probably artificially low due to low testing numbers on Christmas.

After a quick dip, the California positivity rate has gone back over 12 percent.





Again, the today’s figure does not represent a sudden surge of deaths. Covid deaths have been steadily rising since the middle of December, and 194 is considered “less reliable” which means most likely the true count is higher.