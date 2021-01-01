Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Holiday greetings from the virus. As the Christmas/New Years cases begin to arrive, the average daily new case count jumped 8 percent from yesterday. In addition to the holidays, the jump in new cases may also be in part due to rapid testing (with rapid results) at the 24th Street BART.

The City has been somewhat quiet on the issue of vaccination, with Mayor Breed punting to the feds, the state and private providers. This did not sit well with Supervisor Matt Haney. Updates on the City vaccination efforts are expected today.

The tale of two women killed by a hit and run driver on New Year’s Eve is, as Joe writes, maddening, complex, and maddeningly complex.

And Juan Carlos reports on more businesses leaving the Mission, or closing for the winter.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between December 10 and January 8, DPH reports a new case count in the 856 new cases for a cumulative total of 3315, or 55.6 cases per 1000 residents.

For the week ending January 4, the seven-day average of new cases jumped to 302, or 34.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

Today’s numbers include 252 confirmed Covid cases, 11 suspected and 3 transfers. For the week ending January 10, the weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 15 percent. During the week ending January 10, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 27 percent and for Acute Care beds 24 percent. On January 10, DPH reports 83 ICU beds and 429 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Many good reasons were given to cut back on hospital capacity, especially in Southern California. Now those reasons don’t look so good, but worse than a shortage of beds is a shortage of docs, nurses and healthcare workers.

When tests are made available, Latinx residents show up. On Sunday at the 24th Street BART when Unidos en Salud delivered 600 tests, 75 percent getting tested were Latinx. On Monday the total tested was 590, with again 75 percent Latinx.

Estimations of San Francisco’s rising R number range from 1.03 to 1.25 for an average of 1.14.

Although DPH has worked to keep cases low at local nursing homes, the number of cases in the month of December increased approximately 125 percent. In SROs cases rose 17 percent. The City provides no information on where nursing home and SRO outbreaks are happening.

DPH continues to report, as it has for months, only 2 deaths among unhoused SF residents.