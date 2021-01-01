Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The Vaccination didn’t come this morning. Tomorrow for sure. While we wait, there’s plenty that can be done to contain the virus.

The UCSF/Latino Task Force are taking the first step in what could be a real test-trace-isolate strategy.That can’t happen without serious financial support. See photos as volunteers go door-to-door.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between December 8 and January 6, DPH reports the Mission chalked up 858 new cases. for a total of 3247, or 54.4 cases per 1000 residents. The blocks between 23rd, Cesar Chavez, South Van Ness and Harrison, were the hardest hit with 136 new cases, or 26.3 new cases per 1000 residents.

While rightfully concerned over the Covid deaths, let’s not forget that in 2020 there were at least three times as many deaths from opioids.

Today’s numbers include 2 ICU transfers and 1 transfer in Acute Care. For the week ending January 8, the weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 11 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds dropped again to 28 percent and for Acute Care beds 26 percent. On January 8, DPH reports 72 ICU beds and 360 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

The California Hospital Association is urging Newsom to drop or defer certain regulations. Remember, during his French Laundry outing, among other lobbyists at the dinner were the CEO and and a lobbyist from the California Medical Association.

Covid-19 R Estimation raised its estimate of San Francisco’s R number to nearly 1.3, substantially higher than the ensemble estimate below 1.1. Estimates for California range from .9 to 1.15.

For the week ending January 2, the seven-day average of new cases continued its slow rise to 275, or 31.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. This number will probably increase as New Year’s parties come into play.

Through the current surge, it appears the biggest proportional increase in deaths has been within the White community.