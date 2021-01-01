Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
The Vaccination didn’t come this morning. Tomorrow for sure. While we wait, there’s plenty that can be done to contain the virus.
The UCSF/Latino Task Force are taking the first step in what could be a real test-trace-isolate strategy.That can’t happen without serious financial support. See photos as volunteers go door-to-door.
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
While rightfully concerned over the Covid deaths, let’s not forget that in 2020 there were at least three times as many deaths from opioids.
Today’s numbers include 2 ICU transfers and 1 transfer in Acute Care. For the week ending January 8, the weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 11 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds dropped again to 28 percent and for Acute Care beds 26 percent. On January 8, DPH reports 72 ICU beds and 360 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.
The California Hospital Association is urging Newsom to drop or defer certain regulations. Remember, during his French Laundry outing, among other lobbyists at the dinner were the CEO and and a lobbyist from the California Medical Association.