The Latino Task Force and researchers at UCSF – a collaboration known as Unidos en Salud (United in Health) – will launch Covid-19 rapid testing this morning at the 24th Street BART Plaza. To prepare, volunteers spent three days this week, knocking on doors, answering questions and distributing flyers on the testing and research campaign. This is what an outreach effort looks like.
Testing will happen five days a week – Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Volunteers listen to how the outreach will work. Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Diane Jones, a retired HIV nurse who has been key in the research and testing campaigns, instructs the volunteers on outreach and safety. Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Unidos En Salud volunteers Patricia Lopez, Glenda Cifuentes, and Rasairio Rodriguez consulting their outreach maps to reach the census tracts most impacted by the virus. Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Flyers are distributed in the hardest-hit sections of the neighborhood. Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Residents are warned that the city is in the midst of another Covid-19 surge. Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Outreach workers. Photo by Mike Kai Chen
A volunteer talks to a resident. Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Unidos En Salud volunteers Patricia Lopez, Glenda Cifuentes, and Rasairio Rodriguez doing outreach to vulnerable Latino community members. January 9. Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Construction worker and Unidos En Salud volunteer Melitón Ruiz. January 8, 2021. Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Volunteers at work. January 9, 2021. Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Construction worker and Unidos En Salud volunteer Melitón Ruiz canvasses the neighborhood. January 8, 2021 Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Outreach workers. Photo by Mike Kai Chen
Photo by Mike Kai Chen
How about mobilizing to get people to wear masks more (lack of them noted in several of the photos! older man in the maroon shirt, fellow with a red knit hat by the BART station–look carefully, etc)
Yes, education is part of the campaign.
They should be giving people the *vaccine* not the test!
I’m sure they would like nothing better than to be giving vaccinations but the organizers must first get a supply of the vaccinations.
