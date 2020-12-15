A man suspected of killing a 27-year-old mother of a newborn at the Kailash Hotel at 16th Street and Julian Avenue in early September has been apprehended and charged with homicide, police said.

Jose Rodriguez, 29 — also known as “Antonio Mendoza” — was apprehended while allegedly burglarizing a residence on Sanchez Street near 29th street around midnight on Dec. 3, police said. Police officers caught Rodriguez and the other men with him as they allegedly attempted to flee on foot.

The other men arrested at the scene — 24-year-old Emerson Martinez and 28-year-old Ernesto Herrera of San Francisco — were booked on burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, was booked on burglary charges, as well as charges in several incidents including an outstanding homicide warrant in connection to the Sep. 4 shooting death of 27-year-old Myeshia Villadora at the Kailash Hotel, a residential hotel. A resident there said Villadora had recently given birth to a child.

A witness, who heard the incident play out, said that Villadora was arguing in her room with a young man who frequently visited. The argument ended in a single gunshot, the witness said. Police later reported that Villadora had died from a gunshot wound.

Following his arrest earlier this month, Rodriguez was also identified as the shooter in connection with an attempted homicide near Jackson Playground in Potrero Hill on Oct. 27. He has been booked on attempted murder and firearms charges related to that incident.

Rodriguez and Martinez are also suspects in a residential burglary on Peralta Avenue in Bernal Heights on Nov. 11 and the two were booked on burglary and conspiracy charges in connection to that incident as well.