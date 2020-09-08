A 35-year-old woman was shot and killed at the Kailash Hotel, a single-room-occupancy hotel on the corner of Julian and 16th streets, at around noon on Friday.

Police report that the shooting is under investigation and that it took place inside of a “business” on 16th and Julian. The San Francisco Medical Examiner declined to provide the woman’s name, as her family has not yet been notified, a representative said.

One resident, who purported to live in a nearby unit at the residential hotel but declined to give a name, said the woman went by the name “Star,” although the resident did not know her real name. At around “10 or 11 a.m.,” the resident heard Star arguing with a man that stayed with her at the hotel. “He was not arguing back,” the resident said.

“And all of a sudden, I heard pow,” the witness said, referring to a single gunshot.

The resident estimated that the man in Star’s room was young. Police said their suspect is a 30-year-old man.

“I’d see him all the time but I didn’t know him — and I didn’t want to him,” the resident said. The person also noted that Star had just given birth to a child, who did not live with her at the hotel.

The resident said residents were evacuated from the hotel until 6 p.m. as police investigated.

A staff member at the Kailash Hotel, who did not give his name, became defensive when asked about the homicide, and declined to confirm the shooting.

A neighbor of the Kailash Hotel said she did not see or hear the shooting, but 0n Saturday noticed a memorial outside of hotel’s entrance dedicated to a person named “Star.”

The killing at the residential hotel was one of two fatal shootings this weekend. Early Monday morning, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed on Mission and Persia streets during a sideshow.

Chief Bill Scott said at last Wednesday’s Police Commission meeting that homicides are up 23 percent from last year. From January to August alone San Francisco has seen 34 killings.