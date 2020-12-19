What to do this weekend?

Get Crafty

Tired of busting out the paper snowflakes? The Parents Public Schools of San Francisco released a suggestion of kid-friendly art projects one can do around the house. Use the tips for marbled paper to create handmade, last-minute Christmas cards or whip up a woven necklace for “when you do eventually leave the house.” Learn how here.

Shop local

A Mission mini mart

Dropped the ball on your holiday gift list? Spare the consequences and head over to the Mission Bowling Club mini-mart this weekend on Dec. 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. In the past, ornaments, home decor, body scrubs, have been on the market. This weekend’s event features No Manners Thrift and its up-cycled clothes, geometrically crisp pieces from Alex Beck Ceramics, and more. Check it out at 3176 17th St.

Bag a Mission Meals Ornament

Why not spruce up the tree and add to a charitable cause all at the same time? Mission Meals, a food organization, partnered with Sew Frisco, which sells embroidered patches and pins company. Together, the team invented a bag ornament that says “Feed the People” in pink lettering. It’s yours at the recommended price of $25. Twenty percent of the proceeds go to Sew Frisco and 80 percent goes to Mission Meals’ hot-meal program.

Make a healthcare worker’s day a bit sweeter

We got the scoop on something really cool Humphry Slocombe is doing. The Bay Area store, which has a location on 2790a Harrison St., is allowing customers to send a pint or scoop of its delicious ice cream flavors to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. (Some of our favorites include Matchadoodle and Strawberry Blondie.) The ice cream joint is collecting orders until Dec. 31. Do so here.

Turnout for Turners Kitchen before it’s winter break

Turners Kitchen is squeezing in a holiday hiatus starting Dec. 21, so grab a hot sammy while you still can. The joint on 3505 17th St. will be crafting its usual high-quality sandwiches, and this week’s special is oast turkey, melted provolone, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, sautéed mushrooms, and honey mustard coleslaw on brioche bun. Don’t forget the crunchy funky fusion chips to boot! Order yours here.

Alert! Coffee sale

Philz Coffee, born and bred in the Mission is a Bay Area favorite for many. (Try the Mission Cold Brew, anyone?) For friends and family who could use a literal pick-me-up this holiday, consider getting them bags of Philz Coffee. The company is running a sale that will cover shipping costs through the end of the year if you order two or more bags.

What’s Going on in the Neighborhood?

Mission Sweeps Reader Bold Italics Awards 2020

Memorable city nights may have been far and few between this year, but those outstanding ones were one for the books — or er, magazines.

The Bold Italic, a San Francisco and Bay Area magazine, launched a 2020 awards to celebrate the city’s small businesses during this particularly tough year, and one of the Mission’s own won the category for “Most Creative Outdoor Dining in San Francisco.”

Chile Lindo Empanadas on 2944 16th St. and Slate Bar on 2925 16th St. swept up the victory with its “Off the Beaten Track at 16th and Capp” performances. The two facilities teamed up at the behest of Chile Lindo’s owner, Paula Tejeda. For five months the group put on 22 performances featuring dancing, live music including bossa and Afro-cuban tunes, and empanadas.

In a newsletter addressed to the restaurant’s followers, Tejeda highlighted the honor and shared that one of her favorite installments of the evening was on Sept. 18, which wowed the crowds with live music from Banda Sin Nombre (band without a name) and a performance of the traditional Chilean folk dance, the cueca, from Angelica Alvarez and a huaso, a Chilean cowboy.

“I will thank each one [musician] in this newsletter for giving us all a break from the gloom,” Tejeda shared in the note. “My goal now is to find a sponsor and/or grant to finance this production and pay the musicians a stipend once we can get back to serving in parklets.”

Watch the cueca here.

Other Mission winners include Ritual Coffee, which had its first location on 1026 Valencia St., came in hot with “Best Coffee Shop.” Voodoo Love, a Black-woman-owned restaurant that serves New Orleans food, won “Best New Restaurant” and sets up camp at 1710 Mission St.

For those who prefer to stay in, Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine on 710 Florida St. won “Most Crave-Worthy Takeout,” and the nearby “Flour + Water” on 2401 Harrison St. snagged “Best High-End Takeout.”

Read the Bold Italic’s complete write-up and list of winners here.

Community Hub Initiative Chalk Up Success By Year’s End

The Department of Children, Youth, and Their Families’ director Maria Su and Mayor London Breed announced on Dec. 17 that the Community Hub Initiative ended on a high note. The program enrolled cohorts consisting of 14 youth from underserved or low-income backgrounds to continue with online learning. They set up in 78 locations provided by the city and were supervised by two staff members. The entire year did not report any Covid-19 outbreaks, and despite meeting only half of its original goal of 2,000 youth by its fourth week, the program finally met it by mid-December a statement from the mayor’s office said.

In addition to online learning, the Department of Technology and partners such as Comcast provided high-speed internet to 30 community organizations. Comcast additionally gave $140,000 to Give2SF, and agreed to give 800 laptops and some families a year’s worth of Wifi for the next semester, which begins on Jan. 5, 2021.

Community Hub also met its goal to reach underserved or minority communities. About “96 percent of youth are people of color, 444 are of public housing, 152 are homeless, 64 live in SROs, 18 are foster youth, and 287 require language support” the statement said.

BOS says vaccinate the teachers

Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s resolution was passed unanimously by the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 15 to urge the governor to push teachers up on the list for vaccinations. Covid-19 vaccines began rolling out nationwide this week, and San Francisco’s first recipients were healthcare workers from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.