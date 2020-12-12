Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Once again the 24th Street BART station has offered the City an easy and sure way to find new Covid cases and stop the virus from spreading. What does it take to get the City to put up a real permanent testing site there? Do we have to bribe Mohammed Nuru?

Even though Dr. Fauci signed off on the new California’s new shelter-in-place lite scheme there are plenty of questions and pushback this round. In civilized countries, such policies are accompanied by federal aid. In this country, Scrooge McConnell won’t spend a penny.

Even more miraculous than the Vaccine, a San Francisco grand jury indicted an SFPD officer for shooting a man while he was down.

And if you’re looking for gourmet lemonade, you’re in luck. Gourmanade is closed but not gone.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

As of December 5, the DPH reported the Mission had a total of 2281 positive cases or 38.2 cases per 1000 residents. Some may have hoped the virus would only hit some neighborhoods and some population groups. But the virus doesn’t discriminate. In the past month, Noe Valley had 81 cases, Pacific Heights 84, Nob Hill 101, West of Twin Peaks 126, Outer Richmond 115, and Sunset/Parkside 206 positive cases. Even Seacliff had 3 people test positive!!

Will it take more than shelter-in-place lite to curb the virus this time? Covid-19 R estimation for California does not bring good news this morning, raising its current SF R number estimate to 1.5. The ensemble local estimate has also jumped to 1.3.

Whatever we think of the City’s mitigation tactics and messaging, we’re in the worst surge we’ve seen yet. For the week ending November 30, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases was back up to 146 or 16.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

DPH says it recognizes the racial and ethnic disparities but when it says the City has “expanded funding for new support” for the Latinx community, it points to the Mayor’s September 24 Press Release with promises yet to be seen.

San Francisco ICU patients doubled in November and have gone up almost another 50 percent in the first week of December. For the week ending December 6, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 41 percent. During that week DPH reports the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 32 percent and for Acute Care beds 24 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

The Citywide average positivity rate has increased approximately 150 percent since November 1. The positivity rate among the Latinx community is about double the Citywide average.

Almost half the positive test results in the City come from those between the ages of 18 and 39.

San Francisco has been able to keep its death toll down in part because it’s hospital system has not been overrun. That may soon change. The Phoenix Data Project projects the City may run out of ICU beds in two weeks.