Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The virus is running rampant throughout San Francisco with no signs of letting up any time soon.

DPH agrees with Phoenix Data Project. Unless the current distancing orders dramatically kick in now, San Francisco could be out of ICU beds in two weeks.

A very grim projection, moderated somewhat by reopening playgrounds, which doesn’t help neighbors like Joe Guerra.

Is San Francisco really a meritocracy which “takes equal employment issues very seriously”? In the wake of the scandals at the Department of “Human” Resources, Black City employees seriously doubt that’s true.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between November 7 and December 6, the Mission logged in 477 positive cases for a cumulative total of 2326 positive cases or 39 cases per 1000 residents. Over the past month, most cases in the district, 57, were attributed to the area bounded by 23rd, Cesar Chavez, Harrison and South Van Ness.

As of December 8, the City had 81 ICU beds and 305 Acute Care beds available. For the week ending December 8, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 36 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 31 percent and for Acute Care beds 23 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand, but makes no mention of the people (hospital workers) who use that equipment.

Although remaining at a high level, San Francisco’s R number slipped back down below 1.4. Currently SF has one of the lowest rates in the state.

What does the “exponential growth” signaled by the R number mean? For the week ending December 2, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases jumped again 181 or 20.8 cases per 100,000 residents. In less than two months, this number has shot up 570 percent.

No surprise the virus loves the Mission. For starters, we’ve got a large Latinx population mixed in with a boisterous crowd of young White people. And it’s always been a great place to meet new people and party.

In November, 45 residents “experiencing homelessness” tested positive for the virus. To date, a total of 392 positive tests of 17,179 tested .



