San Francisco Covid-19 cases are climbing at an unprecedented rate, and the city’s ICU capacity could dip below 15 percent as soon as this week, Dr. Grant Colfax, the Public Health Department director, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

He described two visions for the future. In one, the city maintains steady hospital bed capacity and lives could be saved. In the other, the ICUs are overwhelmed and the death rate could climb.

In order to avoid a bleak future, San Francicans must only attend socially-distanced outdoor gatherings and not give into the temptations of gathering for the holidays with people outside their household.

“With the current capacity of our ICU beds, we expect those to run out as soon as” December 27th — in just 17 days,” Colfax said. “That’s based on the numbers we have today. If we see those hospitalization numbers continue to go up, we may even run out of ICU beds earlier than that.”

“To be blunt,” he added, “we have one chance to turn this serious surge around and that chance is right now. But our window is narrowing and closing fast.”

He called it “far the worst surge to date.”

To make his point clear, Colfax went into the specifics. The weekly average of Covid-positive hospitalizations is rising 38 percent — far above San Francisco’s target rate. There are an average of 163 new cases per day, meaning approximately 19 per 100,000 residents are getting sick. That is well above San Francisco’s goal of 1.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

Currently the reproductive rate is at 1.5, meaning for every person who had Covid-19 they infect 1.5 new people. If this continues, Dr. Grant Colfax expects 1,410 hospitalizations by February 10. So far, 164 people have died in San Francisco from Covid-19. Cofax said that if people do not stay at home, follow safe social-distancing, and wear masks that number could surpass 500 by February 2021.

Despite the gloom, there was one glimmer of hope, Colfax said. He confirmed that 12,000 doses of vaccine are expected to be distributed in San Francisco by December 15.

Those doses will be distributed to medical workers and nursing home residents first. He expects wider vaccine distribution to take place next “spring or summer.”.

“The vaccine is on the way but it is not going to get us out of this current surge,” Colfax warned.

“We just need to dig a little deeper and do the right thing to turn this surge around.”

San Francisco’s stay-at-home order is being enforced through Jan. 4, 2021, amid a surge of new cases and decreasing ICU capacity, though it could be extended if the surge continues to rage.