Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Would you hire a guy who resigned under duress due to multiple allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination? If you were the City of San Francisco, you might. Or not.

Every year we pay more for garbage removal yet the City’s streets remain among the filthiest in the country. Check out the latest reveals on the relationship between Recology, the City’s monopoly garbage hauler, and Mohammed Nuru.

It’s not news that small business has it tough these days. But even in the face of a brazen break-in, DCopper vows to persist.

An interview with Dr. Fauci on the hierarchy of safety is worth your time as is Phoenix Data Project’s new video on a better dance with Covid-19.

Note: Because of the technical problems we’ve been experiencing, not all graphs will be interactive. We should be back up to normal by Monday.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between October 17 and November 15, the Mission logged 252 more positive Covid cases, bringing the total to 1940, or 32.5 cases per 1000 residents.

As the virus rages through California again, San Francisco, according to the model we use, has gone from one of the worst counties to one of the better ones. Unfortunately the R number estimate is still high at 1.39. An ensemble of models provides a much lower estimate for San Francisco (1.08) while estimating the California number at 1.14.

For the week ending November 11, the seven-day average number of daily cases slippled slightly to 95 or 10.9 cases per 100,000 residents. No need to stop washing hands, wearing masks and practicing safe six.

In the current surge the virus is attacking all races and ethnicities. Though the Latinx proportion of cases has diminished a bit over the past two months, new cases continue to plague this community more than others.

Although DPH claims a one to two day delay in getting test results, the new Phoenix Data Project dashboard suggests the average delay to be around 4 days which is too long.

Hospitalizations continue to rise slowly. For the week ending November 17, the rate of change in Covid positive patients was 8 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability for ICU beds was 34 percent and for Acute Care beds 24 percent.

I used to consider “community spread” a sign of weak contact tracing, but I’ve learned it also indicates the virulence of the virus currently in the City. As of November 16, 57 percent of the cases are traced to “community spread” while only 40 percent come from a known contact.