Members of the Municipal Transportation Association board were last night gobsmacked to learn that John Haley is listed as a highly paid contractor within a pair of pending contracts valued at $5 million.

Haley is tucked away on page 54 of a 151-page document along with a small army of other contractors and subcontractors. Haley is now employed by SYSTRA consulting, a subcontractor for contract-winner Auriga Corporation.

This is problematic, because Haley in 2018 resigned under duress as transit director of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency following complaints and lawsuits alleging rampant sexual harassment and discrimination. Earlier this year the city reached settlements in two cases against Haley. But a former SFMTA employee saw fit to file another suit vs. Haley, alleging he was retaliated against for cooperating in an HR investigation of Haley’s alleged sexual harassment, and forced into early retirement.

Separate and apart from allegations of harassment and discrimination, within his capacity of transit director Haley was an architect of Muni’s self-induced 2018 summer meltdown, during which buses were clandestinely shunted away from the agency’s core lines to backfill missed tram runs during repair work on Twin Peaks Tunnel.

These massive service cuts to Muni’s most-used bus lines came with no public warning — to the riders or even to the mayor’s office. Cynically, Muni’s transit officials seem to have used the public’s hyperbolically low opinion of Muni as cover.

Both members of the public and city officials reacted with surprise and horror at the notion of throwing work Haley’s way.

“I will say that if it’s true that John Haley is part of either of these teams, it’s outrageous,” said MTA board member Steve Heminger during the meeting. “I certainly hope our director will ensure that no work finds its way to him.”

Put on the spot, MTA director Jeffrey Tumlin agreed.

“That was news to me as well,” he said. “I have been frantically texting with our IT and transit directors both to confirm that and to make a commitment that, no, we will not be working with John Haley, for whom many people at the agency have deep feelings about.”

Mission Local today got a hold of Lisa Walton, the MTA’s Chief Technology Officer. She confirmed that John Haley will not be getting any work from his former place of employment. “I don’t need him,” she said. “I never have to use him. Never.”

So what happened? Walton explained that, as a matter of transparency, it was disclosed that Haley is in the employ of SYSTRA, which is a subcontractor for Auriga, the prime contractor.

But, she went on, this is an IT contract — and deals with matters outside of Haley’s area of expertise, operations and management. And, she said, the many contractors listed are essentially a roster of workers she could choose to throw work to. Or not not throw work to.

“I wanted it to be understood he works there. I didn’t want anyone thinking we weren’t being transparent,” she said. “But I’m looking for technical expertise: system engineering, system integration, server configuration, network configuration, cyber security. I can’t even imagine how I would engage [Haley]. I don’t need him. I need technical people.”

Walton said that, via SYSTRA, Haley is presently working for BART. BART officials confirmed that SYSTRA is presently contracted to upgrade the computer-based train control system (CBTC).

Internal Muni employees who’d long been critical of Haley — and of the former MTA boss Ed Reiskin, who never saw fit to dismiss him — said they were still uneasy.

But they also said that any past, present or future payments to Haley would generate records and come out. “Hopefully,” one said, “this isn’t a thing.”

