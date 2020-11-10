It’s Wednesday and nowadays, that means there is Art in the Park for any person who drops by Victoria Manalo Draves park off Folsom Street near Sherman in SoMA. On a recent Wednesday, participants were doing everything from calligraphy to collage.

One artist, Cameron Kim, a 33-year-old painter, sculptor and collage artist, had set up a spot for himself on the ground to work on a collage project. He was cutting out black and white images from a comic book and collaging them together. “I’ve been going to Hospitality House for seven years, but we started doing this outside because of the virus.”

Kim was born in South Korea, and was homeless on the streets there after his father died. “Being homeless in Korea was different — there were no resources, it is very different than here.”

When he was nine-years-old, his mother couldn’t care for him any longer and dropped him in front of an orphanage where he lived in bad conditions until he was 12. He was then adopted and came to Florida, but his adopted family “were very bad people – I think they just wanted a pet or something.”

Kim was emotional about his childhood and early life, and was grateful for the community arts program where “people are so kind, they show me a lot of love.”

Kim, who was in the Navy, now lives happily in an SRO in the Tenderloin tHe sometimes sells his art in places like Union Square.

Maddy Putnam is a 27-year-old full-time studio assistant at the community arts program. “I enjoy being in a place that is accessible, since free things are few and far between,” she said. Putnam was spending her time on Wednesday at a picnic table painting pins that she would use for an activity on Thursday’s at the Shelter-in-place hotel on Larkin Street.

Angela Summers, working on a portion of a painting which depicts women’s figures. She created and sold two similar paintings a year ago in one of the art auctions the hospitality House hosts, where the proceeds go to the artists.

Her paintings sold for $600. She says that the community arts program is great. “Everyone who works there is helpful, nice and cool.”