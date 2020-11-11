Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

DPH contact tracing leaders published a research letter in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Monday, providing much more data on the program than we have seen to date. Annika reviews the letter and looks at some of the data.

UCSF Grand Rounds yesterday focused on what they assume will be a Biden presidency. Even with Dark Ages Donald gone, no one expects a quick fix for the pandemic or the state of public health nationwide.

In other election news, the race for Supervisor in District One remains too close to call.

Remember all the agitation and community mobilization to demand affordable housing in the Mission? Here’s an update on what’s been accomplished so far.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On November 3, DPH reports the Mission with 1806 positive cases, or 30.1 cases per 1000 residents. Visitacion Valley had 30, Outer Mission 23, Portola 21.5, SOMA 19, Western Addition 15, and Misson Bay 13.3 cases per 1000 residents.

The estimate for San Francisco’s effective R number ranges from 1.11 to 1.45. Other models show lower estimates, but generally higher than 1. California’s number ranges between 1.21 and 1.24.

For the week ending October 29, the Citywide seven-day average number of daily cases was 50 or 5.8 cases per 100,000 residents, remaining outside DPH “high alert” zone.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> With a seven-day average high of 5,509 daily tests collected, the Citywide average positivity rate took a step back from it’s recent climb.

The recent spike in hospitalizations of suspected and confirmed Covid patients has stabilized for the time-being. On November 4, 31 percent of ICU beds and 22 percent of Acute Care beds were available.

The Latinx population continues to have close to half the number of cases in the City. The relative proportion of White cases has slightly risen over the past month.

Apparently (from DPH charts) SF surpassed 150 deaths on October 24. You can safely assume the true number of deaths is higher today. How much higher is anyone’s guess. Deaths have increased at least 38 percent since September 1.