Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Wow! 100,000 cases in a day. Is this what “herd immunity” looks like? Wait until those cases translate into hospitalizations, “long hauls” and deaths.

As we enter a difficult new phase of pandemic living, here are nine common mistakes people make in trying to prevent infection.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

With 1793 cases reported, the Mission continues to lead the city in virus infections. The rate of cases per 1000 residents is 30, trailing Bayview Hunters Point (42.3 cases per 1000 residents) and Tenderloin (34.7 cases per 1000 residents). No neighborhood west of Twin Peaks has 10 cases per 1000 residents. Seacliff has yet to reach 10 cases in total.

San Francisco’s R number,by most accounts, remains relatively stable, and, relative to recent months, high.

Although nowhere near the rest of the country, positive Covid cases continue rising in San Francisco. For the week ending October 27, the Citywide seven-day average number of daily cases was 51 or 5.9 cases per 100,000 residents, a hairsbreadth outside DPH “high alert” zone.

Note these daily averages change as more delayed testing results come in. The Latinx population continues to be the City’s most affected.

Despite rising cases and positivity rates, the rate of weekly change in hospitalizations for the week ending Novembger 3 was only 4 percent. For that week, an average of 40 percent of ICU beds and 25 percent of Acute Care beds were available.

The chain of transmission can be broken through isolation and quarantine. Obviously, housing and economic circumstances make isolation/quarantine a very dicey proposition for many of the most likely to get infected. The City has temporarily supplied private hotel rooms, congregate sites, trailers and recreational vehicles to help. Of 163 active hotel units specifically available for isolation/quarantine, only 42 are filled. Many other shelters the City provides serve some of the City’s unhoused residents.