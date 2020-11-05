From the heart of the mission on the evening of Día de Muertos, Dance Mission hosted a creative performance from the windows of it’s studios on 24th and Mission Street and in the 24th Street Bart Plaza.

The performance began with an acknowledgement of Indigenous land and a Native American drum circle and chanting ceremony. Then, dancers performed from the second story windows of the dance studio on 24th Street, as onlookers from across the street watched from the masked crowd.

Then, across the street from the second-story windows, a film about children who were detained by ICE was projected as cars and busses drove by, sometimes blocking the performance.