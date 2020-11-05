From the heart of the mission on the evening of Día de Muertos, Dance Mission hosted a creative performance from the windows of it’s studios on 24th and Mission Street and in the 24th Street Bart Plaza.
The performance began with an acknowledgement of Indigenous land and a Native American drum circle and chanting ceremony. Then, dancers performed from the second story windows of the dance studio on 24th Street, as onlookers from across the street watched from the masked crowd.
The drummers honored the earth and ancestors as they paused in a moment of silence. Photo by Clara-Sophia Daly.
Then, across the street from the second-story windows, a film about children who were detained by ICE was projected as cars and busses drove by, sometimes blocking the performance.
Photo by Clara-Sophia Daly.
Photo by Clara-Sophia Daly
From inside the windows, dancers performed to the audience on the street below. Photo by Clara-Sophia Daly.
A dancer performs from inside the studio window of Dance Mission. Photo by Clara-Sophia Daly.
After the dance performances from the window, some dancers performed in the Bart Plaza. Photo by Clara-Sophia Daly.
Dancers performed with masks on. Photo by Clara-Sophia Daly.
Dancers performed choreography on Bart Plaza. Photo by Clara-Sophia Daly.
Taiko drumming group Dance Brigade played their drums and danced. Photo by Clara-Sophia Daly
The taiko drumming was loud and powerful. Photo by Clara-Sophia Daly.
Young dancers who performed in windows came down to 24th St Bart Plaza to pose for a photograph. Photo by Clara-Sophia Daly.