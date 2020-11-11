Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Preventing hotspots of transmission is key to stopping the virus. Remember the Three Cs: Crowds, Closed spaces and Close contacts.

Stay tuned to Mission Local throughout the day for the latest news and analysis of local, state and national elections. If you haven’t voted yet, now’s the time.

Goodbye to Sylvie Le Mer, owner of Ti Couz and one of the Mission’s shining stars.

Attention car owners! When Sherrif’s deputies get their personal cars stolen, it can’t be a good sign. Uber and Lyft are (currently) not under investigation.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

From October 1 to October 30, the Mission logged 154 positive Covid cases. In comparison, Bayview Hunters Point had 107, Excelsior 56, Bernal Heights 17, Castro 27, Hayes Valley 25, Potrero Hill 18, Noe Valley 15 and Glen Park O.

Estimates for San Francisco’s R number range from .81 to 1.29 a fairly wide range. With an average of about 1.04 we should not be surprised to see cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths rising regardless of who wins today.

For the week ending October 25, the Citywide seven-day average number of daily cases stayed at 41 or 4.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> A positivty rate of 1 percent would be a matter for rejoicing in many of the nation’s cities and states. However the recent upward trend here should be concernng.

Hospitalizations for confirmed and suspected Covid patients has been fortunately stable over the past few days. DPH says hospital capacity also remains stable. The more we continue to practice safe six, the better off we, and our hospitals, will be in the near future.

Heterosexuals make up 57.6 percent of the City’s Covid cases, while gay and lesbians make up 4.4 percent. Bi-sexuals and “Others” comprise 1.1 percent. The rest are unknown or “unsure.”

I can understand the delays in reporting testing numbers or hospital numbers, but why such long delays in reporting deaths? On October 19, when DPH reported 133 deaths, they tell us today the figure was really 149. According to their most recent chart, SF had 133 deaths on October 4. San Francisco still boasts a very low number, and rate, of Covid deaths, but a two week lag in reporting deaths does not breed confidence.