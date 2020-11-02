Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020!

Polling places will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. You can check the waiting times and find polling places here.

If you want to drop off your vote Monday or Tuesday, click here to find an official drop box location near you.

For District 9, the official ballot drop box is located at the Mission Branch Library on 300 Bartlett Street. It is open today (November 2) until 5 p.m.

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium at 99 Grove St will be open today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to enter your address and find a polling station near you.

It is not too late to register to vote!

Any eligible San Francisco resident can still register in person and cast a provisional ballot up through the close of polls on Nov. 3. Conditional registration and voting is available at the Voting Center at 99 Grove St., and on Election Day at all 588 polling places.

If you want to mail your ballot and skip the line, voters can place their voted ballot inside the envelope provided, sign the envelope, and put the envelope in the mail– postage is paid!

To be counted, ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before November 3. To search for convenient locations of blue USPS boxes and pickup times, voters can go to usps.com/locator.

All registered voters in California should have received ballots in the mail. You can also bring a sealed vote-by-mail ballot to any polling place on election day. And, yes, you can skip the line to drop it off.

Election Results Schedule:

On Nov. 3, the SF Department of Elections will release the first preliminary summary report of election results at approximately 8:45 p.m. It will then provide updates at 9:45 and 10:45 respectively.

Each subsequent day, results will be released at 4pm. The Department will release final election results no later than Dec. 3, the end of the canvass period.

Results for SF can be found here.

See how many ballots have been returned here!

The California Secretary of State is now offering Where’s My Ballot?—a new way for voters to track and receive notiﬁcations on the status of their vote-by-mail ballot. It lets voters know where their ballot is, and its status, every step of the way.

Sign-up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive automatic email, SMS (text), or voice call notiﬁcations about your ballot.