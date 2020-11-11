Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

With the virus rising again, here are some tips on lowering the risk of indoor transmission.

Unfortunately I could not find any tips on lowering anxiety over tomorrow's election.

Elsewhere in the neighorhood, Sean Monterossa, gunned down earlier this year by the cops in Vallejo, won’t be forgotten.

And Maria takes another gastonomic journey, this time to Nepal

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On October 30, DPH reported the Mission had 1761 positive cases, or 29.5 cases per 1000 residents. In comparison, Bayview Hunters Point had 42, Tenderloin 34.6, Excelsior 25.3, Potrero Hill 13.6, Nob Hill 8, Inner Sunset 5.1 and Haight Ashbury 4.2 cases per 1000 residents.

Last week we could see it coming. The model we use estimates the San Francisco R number has now jumped to 1.27 the highest number in the State. Not all models agree. An ensemble of other models estimates the figure at .94. Let’s hope the City stopped its reopening plans in time.

No surprise, case numbers are also up. For the week ending October 24, the Citywide seven-day average number of daily cases 41 or 4.7 cases per 100,000 residents. Three weeks ago, the seven-day daily average was 27.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Good times seem to be fading fast in the rear view mirror. With the rise in R number and cases, it comes as no surprise that positivity rates are rising as well. Though still low by comparative standards, this was the first time the Citywide average positivity rate has been above 1 percent since October 3.

Though absolute hospitalization figures remained the same as yesterday, over the two weeks ending October 31, the number of Covid positive patients rose by 27 percent. As of October 31, DPH continues to report adequate hospital capacity, with a seven-day average percentage available ICU beds at 41 percent, and available Acute Care beds at 25 percent.

Ninety-four percent of the cases are below the age of 70, while 74 percent of the deaths are above that age.