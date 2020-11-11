Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

For years, investigations into police shootings have undermined and frustrated police reform. New D.A. Chesa Boudin pledges this will change. Will it? Another police shooting last night offers a chance.

Lack of transparency in the “meet and confer process” protects the power of the police union. Superviso Ronen wants to shed some light.

As promised, the City moved its SOMA testing site to the Alemany Farmers Market, to bring more tests to the hardest hit City neighborhoods. Though a step forward, problems still need to get ironed out if the site is going to be successful.

And Clara-Sophia reports the Latino Task Force has moved beyond testing and food supply into the educational field by supplying art supplies to kids who have been deprived of in-person learing.

Note: Because of the technical problems we've been experiencing, not all graphs will be interactive. We should be back up to normal by the end of the week.



Between October 16 and November 14, the Mission logged 245 more positive Covid cases, bringing the total to 1932, or 32.4 cases per 1000 residents.

The model we use estimates the R number in San Francisco has decreased ever so slightly, but at 1.41 we can expect the virus to continue its rapid spread throughout the City.

For the week ending November 10, the seven-day average number of daily cases rose to 97 or 11.2 cases per 100,000 residents, well within the DPH red zone.

As noted previously, the currrent virus surge is attacking mainly younger White and Latinx residents.

For the first time, the Citywide seven-day average number of tests collected surpassed 6,000, while the Citywide seven-day average positivity rate barely remained below 2 percent.

On Monday, confirmed and suspected Covid hospitalizations hit 50. For the week ending November 16, the rate of change in Covid positive patients was 4 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability for ICU beds was 35 percent and for Acute Care beds 24 percent. DPH won’t tell us what percentage of the available beds have staff attending them.