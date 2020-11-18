A man’s medical condition is “unknown” after a San Francisco Police officer shot him at least once and a San Francisco Sheriff’s deputy shocked him with a Taser at 5th and Market streets at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

The San Francisco Police Department provided its version of events just before 10 p.m. this evening:

“On November 17, 2020, at approximately 5:09 PM, San Francisco Police officers responded to 5thand Market Streets regarding male subjects in a fight. One of the subjects was reportedly armed with a knife. Officers arrived on scene and located a male who was brandishing a knife. During this contact an officer involved shooting occurred on the 800 block of Market Street between 4th and 5thStreets. San Francisco Police officers deployed less-lethal weapons (Extended Range Impact Weapon). A San Francisco Sheriff’s Office deputy was also on scene and deployed a Taser. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. At the time of this news release, the suspect’s medical condition is unknown.”

The incident is being investigated by four different agencies. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office “Independent Investigations Bureau,” which investigates police shootings and criminal misconduct, is the lead investigator. The Department of Police Accountability, the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division, and the SFPD Internal Affairs Division are also investigating the incident.

A clearer picture of what transpired will be detailed by the SFPD at a town hall meeting in the next 10 days, police said.

Tuesday night’s shooting is the second police shooting in 2020 in which a person was injured. Last month, two police officers shot and killed 21-year-old Cesar Vargas on Otis Street as he charged at one of them, holding a knife.

This is a breaking story. We will update this post if and when more information becomes available.