City officials responded to the quickly spreading virus and surging case numbers by once again slowing down social connectivity. As we’ve learned over the past 8 months, the City really has no other options to control the virus. If this doesn’t work, some form of shelter-in-place orders may be coming soon. Meanwhile, expect more advise/guidance on limiting travel, limiting the number of people at a gathering and wearing masks.

The other move the City made was to announce the eviction of unhoused residents from hotels, a move which defied logic and provoked protest from those who have been volunteering to keep the unhoused safe and sheltered. What happened to the hundreds of millions from Prop C?

For the week ending November 9, the seven-day average number of daily cases rose to 95 or 10.9 cases per 100,000 residents. For the week ending November 10, the seven-day average percentage of positive tests was 1.95 percent. As of November 15, there were 45 confirmed and suspected patients in SF hospitals. For the week ending November 15, the change in Covid positive patients rose 1 percent. On November 15, the R number was approximately 1.44.

As of November 14, the Mission has had a total of 1925 cases or a rate of 32.3 cases per 1000 residents. In comparison, Bayview Hunters Point has 45, Tenderloin 36.5,Visitacion Valley 29.6, Excelsior 27.4, Marina 10.5, Pacific Heights 10.1, Twin Peaks, 8.5, Haight Ashbury 5.3, and Sunset/Parkside 5.1 cases per 1000 residents. Seacliff still has less than ten cases total.

Not much change in the R number indicates we’re in the thick of it.

For the week ending November 9, the seven-day average number of daily cases rose to 95 or 10.9 cases per 100,000 residents, well within the DPH “high alert” zone.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Citywide seven-day average percentage of tests resulting positive rose again to 1.95 percent. Yesterday, Dr. Colfax’comments suggested the positivity rate may be artificially low due to an influx of residents getting tested before travelling for Thanksgiving.

For the week ending Sunday November 15, the change in Covid positive patients rose 1 percent. Remember hospitalizations generally lag about two weeks after cases begin to surge. The DPH goal is to keep 20 percent of ICU beds and 15 percent of Acute Care beds free. On November 15, 41 percent of ICU beds and 29 percent of Acute Care beds were available.

Two percent of the cases so far are among unhoused residents or those “experiencing homelessness”.

The City reached 156 deaths on November 9. What the current number is we can’t say. But with the current volatile transmission and surging case numbers, expect more deaths over the next few months.