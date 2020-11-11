Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

SF Gate reports on 11 businesses which were temporarily shut down by the DPH for repeated violations of the City’s health directives. Of the 11, 6 were in the Mission.

Administrators are going back to school, but not kids. It can’t get more absurd. Right?

The Mission Food Hub is requesting donations to make Thanksgiving meals for the man in need, and SF HELP is now taking applications for small business loans.

Say goodbye to the Wig Factory, another small business casualty of the pandemic.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Through November 11, the Mission had 1888 reported positive cases, or a rate of 31.6 cases per 1000 residents.

The virus appears to be quickly spreading throughout the state. Covid-19 R Estimation for California continues to show the San Francisco R number above 1.40, approximately the same as the statewide number.

The relatively high San Francisco R number reflects the currently steep rise in cases. On November 6, the Citywide seven-day average number of daily cases in the City was 89, or 10.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

We are seeing the current case rise primarily in the Latinx and White populations.

Although nowhere near the double figure rates being posted in other parts of the country, positivity rates continue on the rise in San Francisco and around California.

More cases mean more hospitalizations in the weeks to come. As Ed Yong points out in The Atlantic, more hospitalizations puts more pressure on hospital and healthcare workers, who have already been strained to the max. Though DPH reports sufficient availablity of ICU and Acute Care beds, it does not report on whether those beds are staffed or the overall situation with our healthcare workers.

DPH considers the 155 number to be “less reliable“. The “more reliable” number, from a week ago is 154. Although it’s safe to assume the death toll is higher than reported, we can’t say how much higher. For the past couple days, DPH has been reporting 153 deaths. According to today’s figures, the last time there were only 153 deaths was October 31.