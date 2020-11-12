Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Want an idea of what the “herd immunity” strategy looks like in practice? Welcome to what Dr. Michael Osterholm calls “Covid hell.” Osterholm, who was recently appointed to Biden’s coronavirus task force, predicted the current nightmare before Labor Day.

Hayden reports from the Tenderloin where UCSF works with people who know the streets and the people who live on them to curb the virus. Another sign the City should quickly leverage communuity resources and relationships.

Meanwhile, even if you’re not looking for Lebanese street food, check out Maria’s review of Reem’s California.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On November 9, DPH attributed 1861 positive cases to the Mission, or a rate of 31.2 cases per 1000 residents. In comparison, Bayview Hunters Point had 44, Tenderloin 35.6, Western Addition 15.4, Hayes Valley 12, Pacific Heights 9.7, Castro Upper Market 8.6, Chinatown 5.4 and Sunset/Parkside 4.8 cases per 1000 residents. Seacliff has yet to register 10 cases.

After skyrocketing a couple days ago, San Francisco’s R number retreated a bit. It is still quite high at 1.44 and signals the virus is spreading exponentially.

Exponential spread can be seen in the average number of new cases. Thanks to readers who pointed out Dr. Colfax, in his recent press conference, was referring to the seven-day average number of new cases. For the week ending November 4, the seven-day average number of daily cases was 71, more than double the 27 reported on October 8.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> No surprise to see positivity rates in San Francisco and throughout California on the rise.

Although SF hospitals have not yet been impacted like in other areas on the country, with the virus spreading exponentially, that can change quickly. For the week ending November 10, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 11 percent. Over that week, the seven-day average percentage of ICU beds available was 33 percent, while Acute Care availability was 23 percent.

The number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus in California has risen by 32 percent over the past two weeks, and intensive-care admissions have risen by 30 percent, according to the state’s health and human services secretary on Monday.

DPH continues to report that those who are “experiencing homelessness” make up 3 percent of the City’s positive cases.

Deaths have risen by 16 percent since the beginning of October.