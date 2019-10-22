Take a casual walk around the Mission and it certainly seems like there’s a mini-building boom in progress, as buildings go up on Shotwell, South Van Ness and Mission Streets. These represent the work of two Mission nonprofits and contain 800 units of affordable housing that will be ready for tenants as soon as December.

In all, five different affordable housing projects have broken ground. Two are being developed by the Mission Housing Development Corporation and three by the Mission Economic Development Agency, known as MEDA. In addition, two more buildings, with 193 total units, are in the works but not yet through the approval process.

The first project nearing completion is 1296 Shotwell St., a 100-percent affordable development near Cesar Chavez Street for seniors over the age of 65 that is set to open by the end of this year. Applications opened in August, closed in September and lotteries were drawn Oct. 9.

Christopher Gil, associate director of Marketing and Communication for MEDA, said that the nonprofit received almost 4,300 applications for the Shotwell building’s 93 units. Some 300 people stormed MEDA’s offices to personally submit applications.

The building consists of one-bedroom and studio apartments, and seniors will pay between $260 to $400 a month, thanks to the Senior Operating Subsidy, a fund pioneered by Supervisor Norman Yee.

Two other MEDA projects currently underway are 2060 Folsom St. and 1990 Folsom St., which will offer a combined 270 rental units.

The project that is furthest along, 2060 Folsom, is being built over a former parking lot and will connect with the new In Chan Kajaal Park on 17th Street. The park will serve as the property’s entryway, or as Gil puts it, the “front porch” of the housing development.

The nine-story building at 2060 Folsom will house 127 units — a mix of studio and one- to three-bedroom units. It should be ready for tenants to move in by late summer 2020.

The units are intended for tenants who make 30 to 60 percent of the area median income; that’s $36,000 to $73,000 a year for a family of four and $25,000 to $51,000 a year for a single person. Twenty-nine of the units will be offered to transitional youth, or people aged 16-to-25 who need stability in their lives.

Several nonprofit organizations will have a presence there, including PODER, a Mission-based community organization that aims to empower Latino immigrant families, and the Good Samaritan Family Resource Center, which offers family services, after-school programs and immigrant services. Larkin Street Youth Services will also provide onsite services.

Applications for placement will open closer to the building’s completion.

Avanza 490, at 490 South Van Ness Ave., developed by Mission Housing, is an 81-unit housing complex being built next to the Redstone Building on 16th Street. The site of a former gas station, it is one of two Mission Housing projects within a mile of each other.

Crews broke ground on the project last November, and it is about 35 to 45 percent complete.

The building is expected to be finished by summer 2020, and leasing applications are expected to open in early next year. Like the other projects, the building will have a mix of studio and one- to three-bedroom apartments slated for applicants making 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. One-fifth of the units will be offered to public housing applicants from HOPE SF.

La Fenix at 1950, developed by Mission Housing, is a fully affordable housing project at 1950 Mission St. It is also about 35 to 45 percent complete and will have 157 units available, a mix of studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Twenty-five percent of the units will be offered to formerly homeless families and another 25 percent will be prioritized for Mission residents. The remaining 50 percent will go to low-income families making between 45 to 60 percent of the area median income. It is expected to be finished in fall 2020.

Mission Housing Communication Manager Julio Lara said that all rental applications would be announced on the La Fenix’s website.

One block north, facing 16th Street, is 1990 Folsom St., another MEDA project currently under construction. It will be the future home of a new HOMEY office, Galeria de La Raza and the Felton Institute, a social services program that has been operating since 1889. A tentative move-in date is set for the winter of 2021. Crews are currently working on the first two floors of the building. It will eventually have a mix of studio and one- to three-bedroom apartments. The apartments are being designated for families making 30 to 60 percent of area median income.

Rental applications will be posted on the project’s website three to four months before it is completed.

The aforementioned pair of future MEDA projects will also add 193 housing units, but plans and permits are still being worked out.

One, at 681 Florida St., will take over the site of the old Cellspace art building, and was part of the community benefits package negotiated with the Nick Podell and his Bryant Street project.

For now, though, 681 Florida St. is an empty lot. MEDA hopes to add 130 housing units and an arts space. MEDA estimates that construction will start next year.

MEDA’S final project, located almost right in the heart of the Mission on Mission and 18th streets, is a proposed eight-story structure that will have below-market rate condominiums for sale at 2205 Mission St. Current plans envision 63 condo units, with Mission Neighborhood Center and Dance Mission Theater taking up the first two floors. There are also plans for a 200-seat theater for Dance Mission. The project will also renovate the old Art Deco facade.

It is hoped that people will begin moving in by summer 2022.