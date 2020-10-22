Curry Up Now started out as a food truck, but has been a brick & mortar on Valencia for a few years now. This was our first time. I had the idea that it was a fast-casual, kind of fusiony Indian place (tikka masala burritos, etc.) but I was pleasantly surprised that their food was as good as some of the “proper” Indian restaurants in the neighborhood.

I got their Tandoori fried chicken sandwich, touted as being one of their popular dishes, served with waffle chips. The chicken was fried a little dark for my taste, but juicy inside, if a little bland, even though its spiced and served with pickled red onions inside. Cilantro chutney helped They do charge extra for the chutneys, however. But they’re delicious, so spring for them. BF got the Death by Tikka Masala, a plate, which came with chicken and paneer masala, fenugreek & turmeric rice, channa masala, pico de gallo, and fluffy pita bread. All tasty, with a decent amount of spicing – no need to doctor anything up. To share, we got an order of “Deconstructed Samosas,” which consisted of one big samosa kind of smashed and cut apart, and then a few little samosas strewn about, with channa masala and rice, pico, and veggies. Hadn’t had samosas in forever, so this was a nice, homey treat. Portions are generous – we had leftovers enough for another whole meal.

Curry Up Now offers quite a lot of vegan and keto friendly dishes, as well as chat, street food, thali, the aforementioned burritos, and kathi rolls. Also, family dinners, a kids menu, desserts, and lango massi. And they’ve got tables outside that are actually separated by plexiglass, for your safety and comfort. And you can order online to pick-up or delivery by the usual suspects.





Curry Up Now

659 Valencia St.

San Francisco, CA 94110



(415) 504-3631