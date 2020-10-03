Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
San Francisco’s latest scandal continues to produce eye-popping material to read as Black public workers condemn the Department of Human Relations.
Useless to stop the spread of Covid, has there ever been a better tool to spread toxic political disinformation?
Not leeches, not bleach. Here’s what Dark Ages Donald has taken to ward off Covid-19.
Did you miss them? Los Moscos are back.
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.
On September 30, DPH reports the Mission‘s total Covid cases rose to 1597 or 26.7 cases per 1000 residents. Bayview-Hunters Point has 40 cases per 1000 residents, Tenderloin 33, Visitacion Valley 26, while Pacific Heights 8 cases per 1000 residents.
The seven-day Citywide average number of daily cases for the week ending September 26 was 48, or 5.5 per 100,000 residents, just outside the DPH “High Alert” zone.
On September 26, the seven-day Citywide average positivity rate fell to 1.36 percent, the lowest it’s been since June 17.
The rate of weekly change in SF Covid positive patients dropped 3 percent for the week ending October 1. The seven-day average percentage of Acute Care beds available over that period was 24 percent, while 39 percent of ICU beds were available.
The R number model we use dropped the SF number back down to .90, a bit lower than an ensemble of other models.