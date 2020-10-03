Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

San Francisco’s latest scandal continues to produce eye-popping material to read as Black public workers condemn the Department of Human Relations.

Useless to stop the spread of Covid, has there ever been a better tool to spread toxic political disinformation?

Not leeches, not bleach. Here’s what Dark Ages Donald has taken to ward off Covid-19.

Did you miss them? Los Moscos are back.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On September 30, DPH reports the Mission‘s total Covid cases rose to 1597 or 26.7 cases per 1000 residents. Bayview-Hunters Point has 40 cases per 1000 residents, Tenderloin 33, Visitacion Valley 26, while Pacific Heights 8 cases per 1000 residents.

The seven-day Citywide average number of daily cases for the week ending September 26 was 48, or 5.5 per 100,000 residents, just outside the DPH “High Alert” zone.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> On September 26, the seven-day Citywide average positivity rate fell to 1.36 percent, the lowest it’s been since June 17.

The rate of weekly change in SF Covid positive patients dropped 3 percent for the week ending October 1. The seven-day average percentage of Acute Care beds available over that period was 24 percent, while 39 percent of ICU beds were available.

The R number model we use dropped the SF number back down to .90, a bit lower than an ensemble of other models.