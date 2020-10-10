Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

After seeing yesterday’s weekly percentage increase in hospitalizations and rising R number, it comes as no surprise the City paused on reopening. Seven months into the crisis, the City has no other way to control the virus other than reducing social connectivity and exhorting us to practice safe six and wear our masque.

It doesn’t have to be that way. A strategy of Test-Trace-Isolate has proven effective in controlling the virus, but that strategy has yet to be fully implemented in San Francisco. Not even an integrated pilot program in the Mission. Why not?

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Between September 28 and October 27, the Mission reported 153 positive cases. No other neighborhood in the City had over 100, and only two others had over 50. When will DPH fully address the heart of the City’s problem?

Another small tick upward in the San Francisco transmission rate to 1.13.

For the week ending October 23, the Citywide seven-day average number of daily cases rose to 36 or 4.2 cases per 100,000 residents, entering the DPH “moderate alert” zone for the first time since October 4.

The seven-day average number of Latinx cases has been rising as well.

Although the absolute number of confirmed and suspected Covid patients remains below 40, the weekly rate of change for confirmed Covid patients was 49 percent. For the week ending October 29, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 39 percent and for Acute Care beds 24 percent.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Along with the rise in cases, hospitallizations and R number, it comes as no surprise to see a rise in the positivity rate.

San Francisco has received well-deserved kudos for the low number of Covid related deaths. However in the past two months the number of deaths has risen 38 percent. Although they account for only 7 percent of the cases, 74 percent of the deaths are those over 70.