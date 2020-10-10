Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

One of the benefits of the Covid crisis in the City has been the creation of “slow streets.” Hayden reports on the expansion of the concept , now mostly absent south of the Mission, into a future Citywide network.

Joe’s latest reporting reveals that behind a “rogue employee” lay a culture of systemic corruption at the Department of Inhuman Relations.

And if you’re in the market for a cool new bike, come to 18th and Valencia this weekend.

You may have noticed a number of recent stories praising San Francisco for its relative success in keeping the virus at bay. Now we see some indications that those stories will fade in the weeks to come. Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On October 27, DPH added two more cases to the Mission raising the total to 1740 total cases, or 29.2 cases per 1000 residents, more than double the City’s rate. The Mission, Bayview Hunters Point, Tenderloin and Excelsior exceed 1000 cases; Visitacion Valley and the Outer Mission have more than 500, while most other City neighborhoods have less than 300.

Most models now estimate San Francisco’s effective R number over 1. Same with California.

For the week ending October 22, the Citywide seven-day average number of daily cases ticked up to 34 or 3.9 cases per 100,000 residents, still slightly within the DPH “low alert” zone.

Hospitalizations have continued to rise. Although the absolute numbers of confirmed and suspected Covid patients remains below 40, the weekly rate of change for confirmed Covid patients was an eye-popping 51 percent, the highest increase we’ve seen in over two months. DPH continues to assert adequate capacity to handle any potential surge.

California hospitalizations increased 4.7 percent over the past 14 days and intensive care cases are up 5.9 percent over the same period.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Citywide positivity seven-day average, though rising, remains below one percent.

Only 40 percent of the positive cases come from contact with a known case. The rest come from “community contact” or are uknown. Nonetheless, DPH maintains that over the two weeks ending October 23, it reached, as usual, between 80 percent and 85 percent of all positive cases and their contacts.