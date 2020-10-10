Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Those who were around during the HIV/AIDs crisis in the City may feel like it’s “deja vu all over again” watching the Department of Public Health engage in its old tactics of evasion, obfuscation, contradiction while shining on those most in need. And this is one of best local public health departments in the country? OMG.

Although the numbers remain low in SF and California, Dr. George Rutherford warned at yesterday’s UCSF Grand Rounds that “we’re teetering at the precipice”.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On October 20, the total number of positive Covid cases in the Mission climbed to 1701, or 28.5 cases per 1000 residents. Between September 20 and October 19, the Mission added 142 cases, 52 more than Bayview Hunters Point, the neighborhood with the next highest figure.

The seven-day average number of SF daily cases for the week ending October 16 was 32, or 3.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

Remember those super low R numbers over the past couple weeks. It seems they were a mirage. On October 20, the model we use estimated SF’s R number 1.11. An ensemble of other models places it at 1. Get prepared.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> At yesterday’s hearing, DPH displayed a chart indicating the total tests conducted by the City between March 1 and September 30 was approximately 170,000. Later in the presentation, one of the DPH reps said the City conducts around 60 percent of all the tests. Wait a minute. Although I don’t have the total number of tests as of September 30, let’s be conservative and assume it was around 500,000 (it’s 633,177 now). If so, then only about 35 percent of the total tests were conducted by the City. Who’s administering the other tests? What is the positivity rate? Do these, for example, include daily tests for the Dubs and other favored, but low risk, groups? DPH wouldn’t say yesterday, and they don’t make the information publicly available.

Even though case numbers are currently low, Covid deaths are rising at a higher rate than ever. Since September 1, the number has increased by 35 percent. Although we can assume this is due in large part to the June-July surge, there has been no explanation and from the information DPH provides, there’s no way of knowing.

Nor do we know much about who has recently died. Most appear to be “unknown” in terms of race and ethnicity.

Since October 10 the total number of confirmed and suspected Covid patients in SF hospitals has fluctuated around 30. During that time the percentage of available ICU beds has fluctuated between 35 and 40 percent, while available Acute Care beds has ranged between 20 and 30 percent. The DPH goal is to keep 15 percent of Acute Care beds and 20 percent of ICU beds available.