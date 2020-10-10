Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On October 15, DPH reports the Mission with 1670 total cases or 28 per 1000 residents.

The seven-day average number of SF daily cases for the week ending October 15 was 29, or 3.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

The seven-day average for Latinx cases was 8.9 as of October 15.

On October 17, total Covid hospitalizations was 27. For the week ending October 16, the seven-day average percentage of ICU beds available was 37 percent, and 24 percent for Acute Care beds available. The DPH goal is to remain above an average of 15 percent.

The estimate for San Francisc’s effective R number ranges between .6 and 1.16 for an average of .89. The California effective R number is estimated at 1.02.