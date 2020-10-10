Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Happy Indigenous Peoples Day!

The falling virus numbers tell us there’s a lot to be happy about, or if not exactly happy, at least feeling pretty good.

But as Dr. Michael Osterholm reminds us (with his usual mixing of metaphors), the pandemic is a journey, and in the U.S. we are only in the fourth, or fifth inning. STAT takes a look at the road ahead.

The City’s Right to Recover program is critical to containing the virus, but it’s been plagued by bureaucratism and lack of funds. After receiving another injection of money and cutting through the red tape, Annika reports the program should improve.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On October 9, DPH added a couple cases to the Mission, bringing the total to 1637, or 27.4 cases per 1000 residents. In contrast, Bayview Hunters Point had 39.5, Tenderloin, 33.4, Bernal Heights had 14.4, Potrero Hill 12.8, and Castro/Upper Market, 6.7 cases per 1000 residents.

Cases may be surging across the country, but in SF, they’ve fallen dramatically in the last three weeks. The seven-day average number of SF daily cases for the week ending October 5 was 31, or 3.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

Two days ago, total SF Covid hospitalizations appear to have reached the lowest point since the pandemic began; 120 ICU and 484 Acute Care beds were available.

California reached its lowest number of Covid hospitalizations in six months.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> As SF expands testing, the positivity rate continues to fall. A week ago, the seven day Citywide average positivity rate was .89 percent. The current national rate is estimated at 5 percent, with many states like Iowa and Wisconsin in double figures.

Although the R number is currently low, it indicates the virus will continue to spread. The model we use estimates the San Francisco R number at .80. An ensemble of other models estimate the number to be .89. The consensus number for California has risen slightly to 1.

Almost 2/3 of the SF Covid deaths have been men.