About The Author
What To Do
Tue 29
The Scarlet Sage Herb Co.: Connecting with Ancestral Guidance For Personal and Collective Healing
September 29 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 29
18 Reasons: Short and Sweet: Korean Kimbap
September 29 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 29
Manny’s: Presidential Debate #1: Trump vs. Biden Community Digital Watch Party
September 29 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 30
18 Reasons: Community Dinner: Harvest Feast
September 30 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wed 30
Dance Mission Theater: Digital Transformatation 101: A Virtual Workshop
September 30 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm