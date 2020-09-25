What’s going on in the neighborhood?

Help put a roof over Atlas Cafe’s patrons’ heads

Atlas opened its parklet for outdoor dining thanks to the help of neighbors and friends. While they adore the design, the owners think it’s missing a little something: a lightweight roof for outdoor seating. If you’re so inclined, donate to make the owners’ dream come true.

Chicken and waffles for the soul

Prepare to be bowled over with flavor as another pop-up strikes at Mission Bowling Club on 3176 17th St. On Sunday, Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oakland native Chef Ikeisha Fields serves up some comfort food favorites drawn from her own catering company, Soul Skillet Street Kitchen. Pre-order the garlic shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, soy chorizo breakfast burrito, and custom drinks here.

San Francisco-Marin Food Bank strikes its first union deal

The foodbank, which has served over 1,000 households in the Mission and tens of thousands across the county, has stepped up to the plate in the wake of the devastating economic and food insecurity that came as a result of the coronavirus. Seventy-eight percent of members ratified their first three-year labor contract to ensure benefits on Sept. 16. The Office and Professional Employees International Union, Local 29 (OPEIU), represents the foodbank employees. The contract is scheduled to be implemented in the next few weeks.

Fill out the Census!

On Thursday, a judge extended the Sept. 30 Census deadline another month to Oct. 31, but this might be appealed by U.S. Department of Justice. Long story short, don’t put it off. Filling out the Census can help bring in more federal dollars to our local community, inform population studies that add more resources, and expand political representation. If you need assistance filling it out, go here.

Apply Yourself

Business grant alert

A new Latinx-owned small business grant opened up in response to COVID-19 thanks to Google, Hispanics in Philanthropy and Ureeka. Grants of $5,000 will be distributed among 500 total small businesses situated in California, New York and Texas, along with mentorship training and business expansion tools. If you need help signing up, contact Calle 24 Latino Cultural District. Apply by Oct.14, 2020 here.

Young Thespian Theatre Lab

Ever dreamed of taking center stage? Brava Theater invites young aspiring actors to enroll in two of their remote courses: “Put Your Best Foot Forward,” an audition masterclass, and “Not Your Grandma’s Storytime,” an acting class to get participants camera-ready. These are a part of the Young Thespian’s Theatre Lab, which is open to San Francisco teenagers aged 13 to 18. Though both of these classes already started, the few slots that are open are up for grabs. Apply here.

What to do?

One for the comic books

Sneak a peak of nostalgic San Francisco scenes in comic book format as a part of the gallery “Dreamer and the Frisco 7!” which is displayed at Evolved SF on 3067 24th St. The artwork is the brainchild of artist Lucia Ippolito, or CiaLu, who is a Mission native, muralist screen-printer, and teacher. View these deeply personal illustrations of local residents at any time between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26. The exhibit closes after Saturday, so don’t miss out!

La Doña sings at a SoCal digital festival

Cecilia Cassandra Peña-Govea, more famously known as La Doña, performs in a free virtual music event called Ford Digital Festival, which premieres Saturday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. and will be archived on The Ford Theatre’s website. The spectacle was put together by grassroots organizers Solidarity for Sanctuary and includes music, poetry and activism from a slew of Latinx artists and to promote ideas of uniting Black and Brown communities. There will be renditions of Selena songs and panel discussions about the Afro-Latinx experience. Though the event is sponsored by the Ford Theatre which is based in SoCal (boo), La Doña, who grew up in the Mission, adds a taste of Frisco. Check out the full line up and tune in on Facebook Live or Youtube.

Got Tested?

It’s no secret that those in the Southeast sector of San Francisco contribute to a disproportionately high amount of the city’s covid cases (especially thanks to UCSF, the Latino Task Force, and well, us). The Mission is no exception, especially for Latinx and essential workers. The last day to go to the pop-up clinic where you can get both free covid tests and flu vaccines without appointments is on Monday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Test turnaround is expected to be within 24 hours this time around, and no insurance is needed. Head out to the 16th Street Mission BART Plaza by foot, bike, car, Muni, or BART and learn more here.

Viva Latino Heritage Month

September 15 kicked off National Latino Heritage Month! The Mission District is close to 40 percent Latino, many who own businesses, provide much needed resources to our community, and fill our walls with gorgeous and vibrant murals. Organizations such as Brava Theater are representing la Mision at a virtual Latino Heritage Month celebration attended by Mayor London Breed. This year’s theme is “Siempre Unidos.” Come join on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. And as a bonus way to honor the month, brush up on Latinx authors and literature by checking out one of these books or participate in an event spotlighted by the San Francisco Public Library.