Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

It seems Dark Ages Donnie, our Cheerleader-in-Chief, did a face plant touting the imminent arrival of The Vaccine. According to a new poll, sixty-nine percent of Americans say they don’t have any confidence in Trump’s endorsement of the vaccine.

If a safe and effective vaccine is developed, can it be delivered? In over six months, the nation still can’t supply enough N95 masks for health care workers.

Compared to the Trump Maladministration, local corruption scandals may seem quaint. The DA is taking the latest one seriously.

And outdoor dining may linger in SF long after the virus (and smoke) has gone.

Scroll down for today’s numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

As of Septmember 19, the DPH reports the Mission had 1541 total cases. On the good news front, the Latino Task Force and UCSF opened a new popup testing location at 16th and Mission. Free Covid tests and flu shots. Get them while they last!

Reported cases continue to rise. The seven-day average number of daily cases for the week ending September 15 rose to 64 or 7.4 cases per 100,000 residents. The average number of daily cases for the City’s Latinx population is around 24 per 100,000 residents.

The City does not provide demographic information on tests, “new” cases or hospitalizations. Though the City doesn’t provide data on workplaces, hopefully that will soon change, at least on the industry level, with the passage of AB685.

All R number models show the virus will continue to slowly spread through the City and the State.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Although SF has a relatively high number of average cases, it may be able to enter the State’s Orange Tier (moderate risk) soon, on the basis of the number of tests it conducts. As noted above, the City provides no demographic data on testing.

The number of hospitalizations remains stable, though for the week ending September 20, the rate of weekly change (one fo the City’s key indicators) showed a 15 percent decline. On Sunday there were 119 ICU and 431 Acute Care beds available.

No new deaths reported in SF, but as you probably know by now, the nation surpassed 200,000. Kudos to the Cheerleader- in-Chief for not panicking.