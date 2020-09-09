Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily data dump.

Carnaval continues today from noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of John O’Connell High school.with free Covid testing, food, jobs fair, dancing and more.

Scroll down for today’s numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

As of September 3, DPH reports the Mission has 1306 cumulative positive cases.

The seven-day average number of daily cases for the week ending August 30 is 71, or an average of 8.2 daily cases per 100,000 residents.

The estimated R number for San Francisco is .95; for California .89.

The seven-day average percentage of ICU beds available as of September 4 is 38 percent; Acute Care beds, 29 percent.