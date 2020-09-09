Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Scroll down for today’s numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Through September 10, DPH reports a total of 1395 cases in the Mission.

As of September 6, the seven-day average number of daily cases for the week the average was 68, on the high plateau where it’s been since August 21.

The seven-day rolling average of positive cases for the week ending September 6 was 2.03 percent.

Hospitalizations increased by 23% over the past week, putting DPH on high alert.