Family owned and run for lo these many years, La Santaneca is open for take-out and ready to serve up what we all need the most right now: Comfort and a hug – in the form of a fluffy, gooey, warm, delicious disk of griddled corn and cheese: the pupusa.

We ordered over the phone and I took a walk to go pick them up, dreamily anticipating the healing orbs of goodness. To share, we got one order of two quesos (cheese) with loroco (a flowering green common in El Salvador, which adds a mild vegetal flavor), which came with rice, beans, plantains, and crema; one ala carte of just plain queso, and one with chicharron.

Remember to bring cash because its cash only and I forgot, and had to go to the nearest ATM on the next block. By the time I did that and got our food home, the pupusas, while still warm, weren’t piping hot, and therefore there was no gushing out of cheese, no porny shots of oozing queso to be had. But still, these were excellent.

I’d forgotten how much I actually love their chicharron one, where at most places the loroco is my favorite. Oh, and they make #thebestfuckingbeans EVER – super smoky, creamy … dare I say they were almost the best part of dinner. Almost. Also, good rice, great, sweet plantains, lovely, tart curtido, killer hot sauce, and a very tangy crema.

La Santaneca has a big menu, it’s not all about the pupusas. They also serve big steaming tubs of caldo de res and a seven seas soup, among others; Salvadoran specialties such as yuca con chicharron, pasteles de carne, relleno de pacaya; Mexican specialties (burritos, chile rellenos, etc.), seafood; and breakfast too.

But whatever you do, don’t leave without a pupusa.

Let’s help the family out that’s been nourishing our neighborhood for decades.

La Santaneca

815 Mission St.

(415) 285-2131