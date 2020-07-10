Our favorite bar of yesteryear (aka, March 2020), Mission Bar, is partnering with its next-door neighbor, liquor store/kitchen That’s It Market, to offer food and cocktails to its patrons, who have been missing them for so long now. If you’re not familiar with one of the Mission’s best old-school dive bars, now’s your chance! You place your order for food and booze safely at the bar (only one person allowed in at a time.)

You may remember that That’s It Market was featured in Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown for its jaw-unhinging tortas; in particular, the Cubano Torta (not to be confused AT ALL with a Miami Cubano sandwich.)

The BF ordered the Cubano: a culinary Tower of Babel made with Milanesa (fried/breaded steak or chicken), chorizo and eggs, sliced hot dog, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, mayo, queso fresco, jalapenos and, as we discovered, pickled carrots. You know, pretty much the kitchen sink. The predominant flavors were the chorizo, eggs and Milanesa, but rather than being a mish-mash, the whole thing just worked.

HOLY EFF.

Mine was the much more “ladylike” Milanesa torta: steak Milanesa, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, mayo, queso fresco, and jalapenos. The thing was still the size of my head, and I impressed myself and my ever-expanding gut by eating a whole half, right off the bat, with their delicious green salsa.

Lovely Mission Bar bartender Amesia Doles made her famous Mezcaloni (Mezcal Negroni), and helped me stock up on canned adult beverages (rosé and bubbles) as well as the BF’s jug of Cuervo. Also for purchase are bottles and cans of beer, and regular and mini (airplane) bottles of your favorite spirits.

That’s It Market also has great tacos, quesadillas, and even a vegetarian torta, as well as being an all-purpose, neighborhood convenience store, with some of the friendliest staff around.

Mission Bar will pair up with That’s It on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 4 to 7-ish, and will soon add more hours. Come by and say hey to Meesh and all the gang! Let’s support our markets/food places/watering holes as much as we safely can.

That’s It Market

2699 Mission St.(corner of 23rd Street)

Mission Bar

2697 Mission St.