Help Bender’s Bar!

Bender’s, the classic “rock ‘n roll” dive bar on 19th and South Van Ness, is on “the verge of closure,” according to GoFundMe the bar set up earlier this month in a bid for survival.

“This pandemic has been tough on everyone and unfortunately Benders has been hit hard,” the bar said in a post, noting that it still has to pay “endless fixed costs.”

Bender’s fans do seem to be coming to the rescue, however: In the last 15 days, the bar has raised nearly $45,000 — very close to its $50,000 goal.

Help Benders meet its goal or prepare for a much more boring corner on South Van Ness.

Prepare for a car-free Valencia Street

Starting on Thursday, July 23, Valencia Street between 16th and 17th, and 18th and 19th, will be closed to traffic between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. from Thursday until Sundays. This will allow businesses, especially restaurants, to set up outside. It will be a three-month pilot. Read more about it here.

Cinegogue Summer Days

The Community Music Center has partnered with the Jewish Flim Institute to present the film Michael Tilson Thomas: Where Now This. The film is available to stream all weekend, and on Saturday at 4:25 p.m. there will be a live, virtual Q&A with Michael Tilson Thomas and Peter L. Stein.

Outdoor Dancing

Looking to hone your dance skills? Get out of the house? Or maybe spice up your TikTok game?

Dance Mission Theater is host a few classes this week:

Saturday, July 18 at 12 p.m.: West African (Guinean) with Alhassane Camara (Mission District, SF)

Sunday, July 19 at 5 p.m.: Reggaeton Fusion with Tika Morgan (Oakland)

Sign-up here. If you can make it this week, stay tuned to Dance Mission’s workshop calendar.

And remember to register in advance as the classes are capped to ensure social distancing — and don’t forget your masks.

Rethinking architecture and design the COVID era

Gray Area will be co-hosting a virtual festival, called UTOPIAA, on July 25 and 26 with more than a dozen designers that will explore how we can redesign homes, workspaces, and education centers in the era of COVID-19. More info and tickets here.